Musical group, Kapena, has a new album out and they’re holding their CD release concert at Hawaii Theater on Nov. 10. This is the first Kapena CD that features the next generation of Kapena: Kelly Boy’s 3 children – Kapena, Kalena and Lilo. The CD also features (for the first time) Kelly Boy’s wife, Leo, as a lead vocalist.

For more info: www.hawaiitheatre.com or www.kapena.com