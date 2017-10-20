Maglio magnificent as Rainbow Wahine sweep UCR

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team swept UC Riverside on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, 25-22, 25-12, 25-18. A pair of seniors notched career-highs in the match. Middle hitter Emily Maglio put down a career-high 19 kills and had a match-high seven blocks and defensive specialist Clare-Marie Anderson recorded a career-high 11 digs. UH Hawai’i improved to 14-6 overall and 8-1 in the Big West while UCR fell to 9-11 overall and 1-7 in conference.

Maglio notched six kills in the first and third sets and seven kills in the second frame to total 19. It marked the 15th time this season that she’s recorded double-digit kills and the 17th match this year that she’s led UH in blocks. Maglio hit a team-high .455 with four errors in 33 swings and had a career- and match-high 23.0 points.

It was the fourth time this season and fifth time overall that Anderson has tallied double-digits in digs. She also notched two service aces and three assists on the night.

Junior outside hitter McKenna Granato notched her eight double-double of the season with 13 kills and 13 digs. It marked the 14th time this year that she has tallied double-digits in kills. Granato added three blocks, two assists and a service ace to fill out her stat line.

Sophomore setter Norene Iosia dished out 36 assists and was in on three blocks with Maglio. She was two digs shy of a double-double with eight. Senior libero Savanah Kahakai posted her 16th double-digit dig match of the year with 10 on Friday night.

In the first set, UH jumped out to an early lead and led by as many as eight points at 18-10. But the Highlanders would fight their way back into the match going on a 6-1 run to close the gap to 2 at 18-16. Lateer, UCR tied the frame at 20-20 before UH won five of the last seven points to take Set 1, 25-22. Maglio led the ‘Bows with six kills with two blocks. Natasha Burns notched three blocks in the first set.

Hawai’i out-hit the Higlanders .254-to-.051 and outblocked UCR, 11.0-to-2.0.

UC Riverside did not have any player in double figures in kills but were led by Mickayla Sherman who posted six kills. Nicole Rodriguez recorded a match-high 20 digs and setter Chelsea Doyle had 21 assists.

Friday was Domestic Abuse Awareness Night at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine team, staff and crew all wore purple ribbons in recognition of the event. The PAU Violence program from the UH Manoa campus were doing the night in conjunction with Domestic Awareness month. PAU is an acronym for Prevention, Awareness, Understanding

Violence. PAU Violence is a University of Hawai?i systemwide program supported by the Hawai?i State Department of Health, Maternal and Child Health Branch. The Women’s Center at UH Manoa assists in coordinating, supporting and strengthening all system campus efforts with prevention education, events and trainings that raise awareness on issues of gender based violence.

Short turnaround for the ‘Bows as they will next take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m.

