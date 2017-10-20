Pearlridge, Kahala hold mall-wide job fairs ahead of holidays

Are you looking for a new job, or simply to make some extra money for the holidays?
Pearlridge Center and Kahala Mall are holding job fairs this weekend.
Pearlridge Center
Pearlridge Center Uptown will feature three hiring hubs on the ground level fronting Macy’s, See’s Candies, and L’Mour Nails.
The job fair will be held Friday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Employers include:
|Anthem
Bath & Body Works
BoxLunch
The Children’s Place
Claire’s
Crazy Shirts
Expressions Portrait Design
Genki Sushi
Goodwill Hawaii
Gymboree
Happy Wahine
Harris Jewelry
Homegrown
Jeans Warehouse
|Macy’s
Pandora
Payless Shoes
Pieology
Ross Dress for Less
Shoe Palace
Sunglass Hut UT+DT
T&C Surf Designs
TJ Maxx
T-Mobile
Torrid
Toys R Us
Victoria’s Secret
Kahala Mall
Kahala Mall will hold a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center Court.
More than 25 stores and restaurants are hiring.
Applicants should bring their resume and be ready to interview with a supervisor.
Employers include:
|33 Butterflies
Banana Republic
California Pizza Kitchen
Cinnamon Girl
The Compleat Kitchen
The Cookie Corner
The Face Shop
European Wax Center
H&R Block
Jamba Juice
Jeans Warehouse
Kuru Kuru Sushi
Lenscrafters
Macy’s
Magnolia
|Marsha Nadalin Salon and Spa
Minamoto Kitchoan
Picture Plus
Pizza Hut
The Refinery
ROSS Dress for Less
Seed’s Candies
Simply Organized
Subway
Sunglass Hut
Taco Bell
Tara Boone Design House
T&C Surf Designs
The Walking Company
Visit Carousel Candyland and Vue Hawaii directly to apply.