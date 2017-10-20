Pearlridge, Kahala hold mall-wide job fairs ahead of holidays

Are you looking for a new job, or simply to make some extra money for the holidays?

Pearlridge Center and Kahala Mall are holding job fairs this weekend.

Pearlridge Center

Pearlridge Center Uptown will feature three hiring hubs on the ground level fronting Macy’s, See’s Candies, and L’Mour Nails.

The job fair will be held Friday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Employers include:

Anthem

Bath & Body Works

BoxLunch

The Children’s Place

Claire’s

Crazy Shirts

Expressions Portrait Design

Genki Sushi

Goodwill Hawaii

Gymboree

Happy Wahine

Harris Jewelry

Homegrown

Jeans Warehouse Macy’s

Pandora

Payless Shoes

Pieology

Ross Dress for Less

Shoe Palace

Sunglass Hut UT+DT

T&C Surf Designs

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Torrid

Toys R Us

Victoria’s Secret

Kahala Mall

Kahala Mall will hold a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center Court.

More than 25 stores and restaurants are hiring.

Applicants should bring their resume and be ready to interview with a supervisor.

Employers include:

33 Butterflies

Banana Republic

California Pizza Kitchen

Cinnamon Girl

The Compleat Kitchen

The Cookie Corner

The Face Shop

European Wax Center

H&R Block

Jamba Juice

Jeans Warehouse

Kuru Kuru Sushi

Lenscrafters

Macy’s

Magnolia Marsha Nadalin Salon and Spa

Minamoto Kitchoan

Picture Plus

Pizza Hut

The Refinery

ROSS Dress for Less

Seed’s Candies

Simply Organized

Subway

Sunglass Hut

Taco Bell

Tara Boone Design House

T&C Surf Designs

The Walking Company

Visit Carousel Candyland and Vue Hawaii directly to apply.

