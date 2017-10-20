The 2017 Christian College Fair

If your child is looking into faith-based colleges, we have the perfect one-stop shop for you. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Amanda Stubbert from Seattle Pacific University joined us in studio to talk about a Christian College Fair at Hawaii Baptist Academy.

Stubbert say the fair offers parents a chance to save thousands of dollars in a college hunting ground that offers informative representatives of at least 21 mainland colleges.

The fair will feature a variety of faiths from relatively small, safe, intimate campuses where parents can be assured that Christian values will be in the forefront. “We will be offering 30-minute student workshops from 4:15 P.M. – 4:45 P.M. on various topics,” says Stubbert. “Fun “2 minute Tips” on several topics by admissions representatives and a career.”

The Christian College Fair is on Saturday, October 21 from 6-8 P.M. at Hawaii Baptist Academy’s high school campus gym on Pali Highway.

For more information go to: www.hba.net.