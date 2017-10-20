Waipahu High School asks public for help after recent break-ins

Waipahu High School has been hit by thieves twice.

Principal Keith Hayashi told us one of the school’s greenhouses was broken into.

Students use the greenhouse to grow plants for a reforestation project.

“People who broke in cut one side of the fencing of the greenhouse, pulled back the fencing, entered, threw over student plants of akulikuli and koa seedlings that they were regrowing for some of the reforestation efforts that our Natural Resources Academy participates in, toppled that over to get to the tables that were underneath,” he said.

After the break-in was discovered Thursday, school staff patched up the fencing. Then sometime overnight, Hayashi says thieves broke in again, stole another bunch of tables, and topped over plants.

“Our students spent the day cleaning up the mess that was left behind,” Hayashi said. “When people really want to get in and steal something, they find a way to do it. It’s really unfortunate.”

Hayashi says this is just the latest in a series of break-ins on campus.

“We have security cameras up, but these individuals cloak themselves in different clothing, so it’s very difficult to identify them. What has happened is they come back and they continue to drain our resources, and it’s very demoralizing for our hardworking teachers and hardworking students,” he said.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call police.