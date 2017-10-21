Bicyclist frustrated by investigation after being left bloodied and bruised on North Shore

Related Coverage North Shore bicyclist bloodied, bruised after stranger in vehicle knocks her to ground

A woman was assaulted while bicycling on Farrington Highway last month and she said she can identify the suspect, but there still haven’t been any arrests.

On September 11, Jeanne Eriksson said a car drove up to her, then a man reached out from the backseat and pulled her handlebars causing her to crash.

Eriksson was rescued by a good Samaritan, but she suffered a concussion and needed five staples to close the gash in her head.

KHON2 met with Eriksson to see how she is doing six weeks after her attack.

“The last few weeks I haven’t had any headaches luckily, so physically I’m okay. Mentally…” Eriksson said while shaking her head. “I’ve only been on one ride since. I think it’s affected me, but I’ll get over it.”

Eriksson used to ride her bike three to five times a week, but not anymore.

She said she’s also frustrated at how the investigation is going.

“I feel likes it’s not being handled at all. I feel like it doesn’t matter,” Eriksson said.

Eriksson said she doesn’t know who grabbed the handlebars, but she can identify the driver of the car who she said has already apologized to her.

“I’m pretty frustrated, angry,” Eriksson said. “I feel like they can at least go out, question him, and they haven’t done that at all. They’ve told me that there’s nothing they can do [unless] he pretty much comes in and admits it or if there was another witness there.”

KHON2 reached out to criminal defense attorney Victor Bakke to find out what can be done.

“my understanding is that the bicyclist can identify the driver and based on that alone the driver can be brought in, held for 48 hours and questioned,” Bakke explained. “It could be at that point they would file immediate charges or release him for further investigation.”

Ultimately, Eriksson said she just wants the people responsible for hurting her to be held accountable.

“I could have died and they’re still driving around doing stupid stuff. I just want there to be a consequence. Otherwise they won’t learn,” Eriksson said.

Bakke says although Eriksson doesn’t see police working on her case, they may still be investigating. But he says that investigations can take years before anything happens while police continue to gather evidence.