Murdered 73-year-old woman suffered multiple stab wounds in Kunia

A 73-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in Kunia Friday night.

The victim’s body was found on a farm off Kunia Road.

Police say she suffered multiple wounds, including stab wounds.

Officers say a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the scene.

However, police say it’s a difficult investigation.

“We’re investigating as much [and] as completely as we can. It’s very early. There [are] language barriers that are involved as well, so it’s progressing not as fast as we’d like at this point. But like I said, it’s very early on in the investigation,” Capt. Walter Ozeki explained.

Police say at the time of this report, they have no motive or suspects.

