Three arrested after early morning Waikiki stabbing

A man was stabbed multiple times in Waikiki early Saturday morning.

Honolulu police have three suspects in custody, two of them are juveniles.

Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man, and he died at the hospital.

Authorities have not released his identity, but he is believed to be a member of the military.

“It appears there was some type of verbal exchange which led to a physical altercation. During the altercation, the 23-year-old male was stabbed,” Capt. Walter Ozeki said.

The stabbing happened around 1:00 a.m. at the corner of Kalakaua Ave. and Royal Hawaiian Ave.

HPD says the victim and the suspects were both with groups and did not know each other.

“There’s multiple surveillance [cameras] in the area, so we’re reviewing the tapes,” Ozeki said. “Because it was a very chaotic event, any kind of witnesses we can have in addition to what we already have would be very helpful.”

An adult and 8 juveniles, all in their teens, were detained.

Police say 21-year-old Brad Aliksa and two juveniles have been charged with murder, the others were released.

“We’ve been asking for cameras and more police on the beat, so I’m horrified to think we just had another incident like that,” Louis Erteschik from the Waikiki Neighborhood Board said.

Just last month, one man was shot to death outside Club Alley Cat in Waikiki.

In August, HPD reported dozens of assaults, 9 robberies, and nearly 200 cases of theft in the area.

“We need more police literally walking the beat on the street. We think that will deter some crime,” Erteschik said.

Police say additional officers have been added to patrol Waikiki. However, some of those extra officers weren’t there last night because of today’s Honolulu Pride Parade.

“Some of the additional staffing were reassigned or rescheduled to work that event,” Ozeki explains. “Officers were able to respond pretty quickly, and it was a fairly large group so they were able to detain them pretty close – maybe two blocks away – from where the incident occurred.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or what led up to it to come forward. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or at their website: http://www.honolulucrimestoppers.org/