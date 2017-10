Honolulu police have shut down a portion of Palolo Avenue due to a moped crash.

It happened at around 2 p.m.

According to police, the 66-year-old moped rider lost control, crashed into a parked car, and was thrown off the moped. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

It’s unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The road is closed between Ahinahina Place and Paalea Street.

