Flash flood watch issued Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii Island

By and Published:

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and Hawaii Island starting at 6:00 a.m. Monday, Oct 23, 2017, through 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017.

Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding Monday through Tuesday.

The latest guidance indicates the greatest potential for flooding will occur over Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii Island.

Heavy rain could become widespread and cause streams to quickly overflow their banks, leading to life threatening flash flooding.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

  • A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
  • You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Statewide radar
Statewide radar
Oahu
Oahu
Kauai
Kauai
Maui
Maui
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island
Molokai
Molokai

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s