Flash flood watch issued Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii Island

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and Hawaii Island starting at 6:00 a.m. Monday, Oct 23, 2017, through 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017.

Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding Monday through Tuesday.

The latest guidance indicates the greatest potential for flooding will occur over Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii Island.

Heavy rain could become widespread and cause streams to quickly overflow their banks, leading to life threatening flash flooding.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

