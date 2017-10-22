Good Samaritan comes to tourist’s aid after purse snatching in Waikiki

A deadly stabbing of a Marine in Waikiki is the latest in a recent rash of violent crimes in the popular tourist district on Oahu.

Just last month, 22-year-old Maleko Remlinger was shot to death outside Club Alley Cat.

In August, HPD reported dozens of assaults, 9 robberies, and nearly 200 cases of theft in Waikiki.

Sunday morning, police say a man snatched a tourist’s bag while she was walking back to her hotel. But in this case, a Good Samaritan came to her rescue.

The hero was at the right place at the right time for this victim who is from Japan.

In a time of desperation, this local boy truly showed the Aloha Spirit and helped police make an arrest.

The Samaritan did not want to be identified, but tells us at about 1:00 a.m., he parked his car along the Ala Wai and walked to Kalaimoku Street.

“I heard a commotion going on and then I see a man running with a purse and a car chasing him. I put two and two together, you know, I’m not dumb. So I started chasing the guy,” he explained.

Police say a 19-year-old man approached a 40-year-old woman from behind and used physical force to take her belongings.

“The woman just kept screaming saying her passport, her passport. She was Japanese so she couldn’t speak any English,” the Good Samaritan said.

The Samaritan kept up with the suspect and never gave up — eventually cornering the suspect with police.

“The guy ended up scaling a 10 to 15 [foot] wall onto the other side and then I ended up running back on Kuhio to Kalaimoku like quarter mile and I still caught the guy.”

We reached out to the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii and the president of the organization, Jessica Lani Rich, tells KHON2 they have been contacted and are trying to help the victim.

Rich says she has noticed a rise in criminal activity in Waikiki.

“The most common reports of crime that we get against visitors are usually theft on the beach where visitors leave their items unattended,” Rich said. “But more recently we’re seeing an increase in visitors who are robbed in the past month we also had several incidents that we are concerned about.”

VASH tells us there has been discussions among community leaders to install more cameras in Waikiki. We’ll let you know what happens and if any changes will be made in light of these recent events.