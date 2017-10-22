Missing 8-year-old: Quincy Sablan

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Quincy Sablan was last seen outside of Macy’s at Kahala Mall at about 3:45 p.m.

Sablan lives in Kalihi and is not familiar with the area.

Officials say his family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well being.

Quincy Sablan

  • Age: 8 years old
  • Height: 4’8”
  • Weight: 110 lbs.
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Clothing: Brown Shirt, Black Shorts

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sablan is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME.

You can also send CrimeStoppers anonymous tips at: www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

