Missing 8-year-old: Quincy Sablan

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Quincy Sablan was last seen outside of Macy’s at Kahala Mall at about 3:45 p.m.

Sablan lives in Kalihi and is not familiar with the area.

Officials say his family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well being.

Quincy Sablan

Age: 8 years old

Height: 4’8”

Weight: 110 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Brown Shirt, Black Shorts

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sablan is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME.

You can also send CrimeStoppers anonymous tips at: www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.