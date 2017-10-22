Missing 8-year-old: Quincy Sablan

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public for help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.
Quincy Sablan was last seen outside of Macy’s at Kahala Mall at about 3:45 p.m.
Sablan lives in Kalihi and is not familiar with the area.
Officials say his family and friends are very concerned for his safety and well being.
Quincy Sablan
- Age: 8 years old
- Height: 4’8”
- Weight: 110 lbs.
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Clothing: Brown Shirt, Black Shorts
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sablan is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME.
You can also send CrimeStoppers anonymous tips at: www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.