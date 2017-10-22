Nimitz homeless cleanup results in dozens of animals in need of homes

State crews will do a massive clean-up on Monday under the Nimitz viaduct.

The area is strewn with tents, shopping carts, and piles of trash.

The Department of Transportation said there were about 180 homeless living in that area, and they were notified of the sweep last Monday.

Several agencies have already reached out to the people living there to help them with shelter and housing, but there are also dozens of dogs that live under the viaduct who are in need of homes too.

Several nonprofits that advocate for pets have come together over the last week to reach out to the homeless living underneath the viaduct. We’re told the animals they’ve encountered range in age, and many have health issues.

“What we care most about is helping these people by saving their pets,” Alicia Maluafiti, Poi Dogs and Popoki, said. “Our commitment was to come in and try to save lives.”

An estimated 100 dogs and 100 cats were living underneath the viaduct.

“It’s dirty. Really, the conditions are not livable. They’ve been down there for years, and the population of these animals has exploded as they’ve inbred. We’ve got litters of puppies and litters of kittens.”

The state notified the homeless of the upcoming sweep last week and since then, the groups Hashtag Speak Up Movement, K9 Kokua, Fur Angel Foundation, Paws of Hawaii, and Poi Dogs and Popoki have coordinated together to move 40 dogs that were surrendered by their owners into foster care.

“Every dog has received flea and tick treatment, de-worming, and a microchip. We’ve already scheduled 40 dogs in to be spay and neutered on The Big Fix,” Maluafiti said.

The Hawaiian Humane Society told KHON2 it has also taken in about 30 animals that were surrendered by their owners.

A Hawaiian Humane Society spokeswoman said several of the dogs are emaciated and have other health issues.

Maluafiti said many of the pets taken in need lots of TLC.

“They’re sick, they’re dirty, they’re covered in fleas, probably anemic, and for the most part they’re unsocialized,” Maluafiti said.

The nonprofits and the Humane Society will be on site on Monday once enforcement begins to provide continued outreach and education.

“The homeless that are not surrendering their pet, we want to at least sterilize them,” Maluafiti said.

The groups remain hopeful that the rest of the animals will eventually find a new home.

“They’re such great animals in there, they just need a second chance,” Maluafiti said.

If you’re interested in fostering or possibly adopting one of the animals, you can contact the Hashtag Speak Up Movement on their Facebook page here, or Poi Dogs and Popoki via email at alicia@poidogsandpopoki.org.