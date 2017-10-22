Rainbow Warriors hit the court for annual Green & White Scrimmage

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team held its annual Green & White Scrimmage Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center with UH fans getting a glimpse of faces both old and new heading into the 2017-18 season.

Three separate periods totaling 30 minutes in all were played with different combinations of UH players playing with and against each other. The White team captured the first two periods 21-16 and 18-14. The Green team claimed the final period 21-18.

The scrimmage ended on high note as Drew Buggs hit a three-pointer in the waning seconds of the third and final period. The redshirt freshman received a cross-court feed from sophomore newcomer Brandon Thomas and calmly swished in the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left. Buggs finished with 11 points and also added five assists in 28 minutes of action.

A total of 13 Rainbow Warriors saw action on the day with returning junior Sheriff Drammeh the top scorer with 17 points. Fellow junior Jack Purchase finished with 12, as did Brandon Thomas who went 3-of-4 from three-point range and earned the distinction of playing on the winning team in each of the three periods. True freshman and local boy Samuta Avea (Kahuku HS) received a warm welcome from the home crowd and impressed with 12 points and six rebounds.

“Overall the team did a good job,” head coach Eran Ganot said. “We played three different segments, we mixed man with zone defense, we mixed lineups, we mixed match-ups, and situations. I thought we got out of the gates early as far as shooting the ball, though our balance of playing inside-outside wasn’t where it needed to be. But I think our energy was good, the attitudes were good. They’re are things we can learn from and we look forward to watching the film.”

Following the game, the players and coaches joined the UH fans for an autograph session.

“I appreciate the turnout and the support we’ve always had,” Ganot said. “I know our guys appreciate it too. It means a lot.”

UH is back in action with an exhibition game versus Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. The team opens the regular season on Friday, Nov. 10 with the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.