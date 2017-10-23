24-hour lane closure scheduled along Likelike Hwy.

A heads up for Windward Oahu drivers: the right lane of Likelike Highway will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction for resurfacing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The closure will begin Wednesday, Oct. 25, and last through Thursday, Nov. 9, between Alu Street and Gulick Avenue.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the closure will shift as work is completed. It will begin at the Alu Street intersection, then move to the vicinity of Gulick Avenue.

Two lanes will be open for through traffic at all times and drivers will still be able to turn onto Likelike Highway during the closure at the Alu Street/Likelike Highway intersection.

A continuous lane closure is required to construct four new catch basins under the roadway.

Message boards will be posted before the lane closure to keep motorists informed.

Roadwork is weather permitting.