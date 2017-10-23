Ask a Specialist: Seizures and Epilepsy: Treatment Options and How to Stay Safe

Coming up in November, it’s National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is the condition of having recurrent seizures. How do you stay safe during a seizure? What should you do if someone is having a seizure? What are the treatment options? Find out with Dr. Alan Stein, Medical Director of Epilepsy and Neurophysiology at The Queen’s Neuroscience Institute, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about seizures and epilepsy, join Dr. Stein’s colleague, neurologist and epileptologist Dr. Victoria Wong, for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called, “When Seizures Strike.” Find out about different types of seizures, the causes, new medications, epilepsy care and more. That’s happening this Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. Go early and you can pick up information and talk story with folks from the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii and Queen’s Neuroscience Institute. To register, call 691-7117 or click here.

Can’t make the lecture, missed a previous one? Lectures are posted online 1-2 weeks after the date. Click here to view all of the Queen’s Speaking of Health lectures since July 2016.