Emergency crews have gathered along Ala Moana Boulevard after a tree fell onto a bus stop.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. across the street from Ala Moana Center.

The bus stop structure is clearly damaged. There’s no word yet if anyone was hurt.

A flood advisory was in effect for Oahu at the time with thunderstorms in the area, though it’s not clear if weather caused the tree to fall.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest updates on KHON2.com and KHON2 News at 9 and 10 p.m.