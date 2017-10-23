Fed up with flooding, some businesses consider action as problem worsens



Mapunapuna is a well-known spot for vehicles to get stranded in high water during heavy rain.

On Monday, we saw drivers take their chances.

Meanwhile, businesses we spoke with said they’re fed up with the flooding and some are considering taking action.

Sandbags lining storefronts are part of the norm now for several businesses in the area.

“It’s really frustrating being in an area that’s prone to flooding, but again, knowing where we are, we kind of accept it,” said Leeann Sagum, manager at Tails of Hawaii.

Tails of Hawaii, a dog day care, boarding, and grooming facility has been at its Ahua Street location for the last seven years.

Sagum says although they’re used to the flooding, it doesn’t get any easier.

“Once in a while, we’ll get flooding come up from the drains,” she said. “A lot of your customers end up picking up early or not even coming due to the flooding, so it’s really hard for us as a business sometimes.”

Davis Design Center told KHON2 it’s considering moving due to too much time, money, and ultimately business lost each time it floods.

Other businesses we spoke with said they’re creating barricades around their building and lifting items off the ground to prevent water damage.

According to the city, the duckbill check valves that were installed to relieve some of the flooding are still in use and working as they’re designed to.

Still, the businesses say they want to see more done

“We had the choice to move here, but it seems like over the years, it’s getting worse and worse,” Sagum said.