Homeless unable to return after large sweep under Nimitz Hwy. viaduct

State transportation officials conducted their largest homeless sweep ever Monday.

Roughly 180 people were living under the Nimitz Highway viaduct with nearly 200 animals.

The state has cleaned up this area before, but the homeless returned not long after.

They say things will be different this time around, because the area will be the future site for crews to store construction material for rail.

“After we are done here, the city will be putting up fencing to allow their rail contractor to come and use this as a storage and lay-down area. That’s going to keep it clear for the next three years or so,” explained Ed Sniffen, deputy director of the state Department of Transportation Highways Division.

Officials say it will take a month to prep the property for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. They have to clear cars, structures, and mounds of debris spread across several acres.

The state also closed Moanalua Stream during the cleanup so people couldn’t float their belongings to another site.

But we noticed some had already moved into the City’s jurisdiction along Kilihau Street, the same area where the City enforced stored property and sidewalk nuisance laws a few months ago.

We’re told the city Department of Facility Maintenance is aware of the movement and will continue to address violations.

Morishige says out of the 180 people who were camped under the viaduct, some plan to stay with family. Only five went into shelter.

“Many of the people who live under here are local people who have relationships with family members that have broken down, so a lot of our outreach include repairing those relationships,” said Scott Morishige, the state homeless coordinator.

Morishige is hoping they can help more families when Kahauiki Village opens its first 30 units. He says it “will accommodate 30 families, about 120 people.”

We’re told families can move in by December.

We previously reported that the Hawaiian Humane Society and other animal groups helped people under the viaduct care for their pets days before the sweep began.

The Hawaiian Humane Society returned Monday as dozens of dogs and cats were surrendered. We’re told others taken in were strays.

Officials told us one woman surrendered nearly 30 dogs so that she could move into housing.

“A lot of them are voluntarily surrendering them to us, so if that’s the case, we do take the animals back to the shelter and we’ll provide them medical treatment,” said Allison Gammel, the society’s community relations director. “If an animal is found stray, we will scan for a microchip to try to reach their owners, and if they aren’t picked up within nine days, then they go through the process to be made available for adoption.”

We went to the humane society Monday afternoon to check on the animals that were taken, and were told many are being placed in foster homes.

Some of them are already available for adoption.