Hawaii’s lieutenant governor will not be running for office next year.

According to a spokesperson, Shan Tsutsui wants to spend more time with his family, including his three children. One just left for college last month.

Tsutsui was appointed lieutenant governor at the end of 2012, after former lieutenant governor Brian Schatz moved on to fill the seat of late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye.

Tsutsui was elected to a full term in November 2014.