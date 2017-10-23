Listeria triggers major recall of veggies across US and Canada

(CNN) — A leading vegetable supplier in California, Mann Packing, voluntarily recalled products that might have been contaminated with a harmful bacteria called listeria, the company announced last week.

The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Meijer, Albertson’s, and Safeway.

“Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is cooperating with US and Canadian health officials to recall the products.

No illnesses have been linked to the products, the company said. The contamination risk was picked up by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency through random sampling.

The affected items were listed as “best if used by” October 11 to October 20. Customers should not consume these items but should discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak’N Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.

Product Description UPC Code Size Cauliflower Chopped 24105000000 8OZ Veggies w/ Dip 24201200000 8OZ Premium Vegetable Tray 24210800000 2lb 14OZ Vegetables Steaming 24214000000 13OZ Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal 24218800000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal 24218900000 9OZ Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal 24219000000 10OZ Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal 24219100000 9OZ Carrots / Broccoli / Cauliflower 24220800000 14OZ Broccoli / Cauliflower 24220900000 14OZ Broccoli Florets 24221000000 14OZ Cauliflower 24222400000 10OZ Vegetable Tray w/ Dip 24250100000 2lb 14OZ Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal 24288700000 8OZ

In response, Meijer has recalled several dozen products, including broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus, that were sold in six states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Albertson’s and Safeway recalled products in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming. Safeway also recalled products in California, Hawaii and Nevada.

See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

About 1,600 people become infected with listeria each year, and about 260 die, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the bacteria may cause fever and diarrhea, just like other foodborne bugs, certain people are at greatly increased risk: the elderly, people with a weak immune system, pregnant women and their newborns.

Pregnant women are 10 times more likely than other people to become infected, and the bacteria can be passed on to the developing fetus, the CDC says. The infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and premature labor.