Saint Louis remains unanimous choice in Cover2 State Rankings for 11th straight week

For the eleventh consecutive week of 2017 the defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice for top spot in the Cover2 State Rankings in Open/Division-I.

The Crusaders who captured a third straight ILH championship last weekend with a win over Kamehameha, will have 20-days between games before the start of the HHSAA Open Division Championship Tournament.

To view the brackets to the tournament in the Open, Division-I and Division-II CLICK HERE.

OPEN/DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 8-0

2. MILILANI 10-0

3. KAHUKU 9-1

4. PUNAHOU 5-3

5. KAMEHAMEHA 4-5

6. HILO 7-1

7. SAINT FRANCIS 7-3

8. WAIANAE 6-4

9. CAMPBELL 7-4

10. DAMIEN 8-3

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KAUAI (5-3) FARRINGTON (5-5), KAPOLEI (5-5), MAUI (5-5)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (10) 10-1

2. WAIPAHU (10) 9-0

3. KONAWAENA 8-2

4. PEARL CITY 8-2

5. IOLANI 4-5