Saint Louis remains unanimous choice in Cover2 State Rankings for 11th straight week

By Published:

For the eleventh consecutive week of 2017 the defending state champions of Saint Louis remain as the unanimous choice for top spot in the Cover2 State Rankings in Open/Division-I.

The Crusaders who captured a third straight ILH championship last weekend with a win over Kamehameha, will have 20-days between games before the start of the HHSAA Open Division Championship Tournament.

To view the brackets to the tournament in the Open, Division-I and Division-II CLICK HERE.

OPEN/DIVISION I

1. SAINT LOUIS (20) 8-0
2. MILILANI 10-0
3. KAHUKU 9-1
4. PUNAHOU 5-3
5. KAMEHAMEHA 4-5
6. HILO 7-1
7. SAINT FRANCIS 7-3
8. WAIANAE 6-4
9. CAMPBELL 7-4
10. DAMIEN 8-3

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: KAUAI (5-3) FARRINGTON (5-5), KAPOLEI (5-5), MAUI (5-5)

DIVISION II

1. LAHAINALUNA (10) 10-1
2. WAIPAHU (10) 9-0
3. KONAWAENA 8-2
4. PEARL CITY 8-2
5. IOLANI 4-5

