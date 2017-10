The Bella Project is a nonprofit organization that provides formal attire for high school girls to attend Winterball or Prom free of charge. Valerie Schmidt, President of The Bella Project, joined Take2 this morning on details about the organization and info on their next event.

Event Details:

Date/Time-Saturday, Oct 28 from 10am to 12:30pm

Location-Central Union Church-Parish Hall

Additional Information(Website, Phone Number, Event details)-

http://thebellaprojecthawaii.org

www.facebook.com/thebellaproject