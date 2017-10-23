The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation’s “Inspired in Hawaii” essay, poster, and video contest is back!

The contest is open to students statewide, grades K-12 with $20,000 in cash prizes for winning students and their teachers!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Tertia Freas, Executive Director, the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation and one of last year’s winners, Rachel Inouye, a junior at Roosevelt High School joined us in studio to talk about this year’s co.

Freas says the 8th Annual “Inspired in Hawaii” 2017 Essay, Poster, and Video Contest encourages students to “dream big and make Hawaii a better place.” Topics are wide ranging and it is encouraging to read and see the students thoughts on addressing topics like homelessness, plastic pollution, supporting local farms and even bullying.

Last year, The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation honored 99 students and their teachers, recognizing their important role in developing our outstanding youth.

Since 2008, the foundation has committed over $74 million in grants to Hawaii schools and non-profit organizations that serve Hawaii.

The contest deadline is Nov. 3.

Go to http://www.clarencetcchingfoundation.org for contest details.