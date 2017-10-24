Celebrating Halloween at Waikiki Yokocho





We have a Monster Massive to tell you about, and it will be taking over the gourmet alley located in the basement of the Waikiki Shopping Plaza.

The Massive Costume party gets underway with registration in the morning and you need to be registered by 11:30 am, and if you win you will get a $100 gift card.

Then the Massive Eating contest starts at one on Sunday afternoon…And it will run until three. There will be several food options where you will be challenged to eat 4.4 pounds of food. The trick or treating fun runs from 1pm til 5pm.

Again all the fun happens from noon to five this Sunday.

If you want to know more head to their website at http://www.waikiki-yokocho.com/