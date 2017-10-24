Coast Guard, state to address ongoing removal of grounded fishing vessel off Waikiki

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the state departments of Land and Natural Resources and Health will address the ongoing removal efforts of a 79-foot fishing vessel off Waikiki.

Officials will be speaking at a press conference from Coast Guard Base Honolulu at Sand Island at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

We will live stream the press conference online here.

The Pacific Paradise ran aground late in the night on Oct. 10 off Diamond Head near Kaimana Beach.

Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department crews rescued the vessel master and 19 fishermen. The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.

The vessel remained grounded despite several attempts to tow it from the reef during favorable tides.

The boat caught fire on Oct. 14, forcing the salvage crew to jump into the water. No one was hurt.

Nearly 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel and other debris were removed from the vessel and marine contaminants continue to be removed as well.

A safety zone remains in effect around the vessel extending out 500 yards in all directions.

The public is asked to remain clear of the safety zone to prevent injury or impact to operations and urged not to attempt to approach the vessel.

NOAA crews are standing by to assist marine mammals as necessary, through none have been affected thus far.

The Pacific Paradise is a U.S.-flagged vessel and part of the Hawaii longline fishing fleet homeported in Honolulu.

Partners in the effort include the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response, the responsible party, commercial salvors, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.