Dog found on street with head stuck in container

A Kauai man stumbled across a stray dog in an unusual predicament.

Scott Pisani was driving when he spotted a dog with her head stuck in a plastic container.

“It was on tightly to the point where I would have worried about what real air she was getting,” he told KHON2. “She was pretty disoriented on the street. She was running around a little bit, and crossed the street at one point, but she really didn’t have her way about her. She didn’t know what was going on.”

It’s not clear how long the dog’s head had been stuck in the container, but Pisani had to act fast.

Fortunately, as executive director of the Kauai Humane Society, he knew what to do.

“I was able to put the leash on her. We tried to pull off the container right then, thinking it could come off, but it was on pretty snug on her neck,” Pisani said. “At that point, since I knew she was breathing, I put her in the car and took her to the shelter, and worked with our staff who was able to hold her and cut the container off and slide it off her head.”

Pisani says the dog has no identification. She is thin and has a wound on her back.

“She had a really rough time out there. Obviously she must have been really desperate looking for the crumbs at the bottom of that pretzel mix container,” he said.

According to Pisani, the dog spent the weekend at the shelter and is currently undergoing checkups to see if she’s ready to be adopted or fostered.

“We weren’t sure what kind of a dog we had before we took the container off. It operated sort of like a muzzle. You don’t know if she was going to be friendly, but it was great,” he said. “Once we cut that off, she’s been friendly and will be a great adoption candidate.”