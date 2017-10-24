Family Halloween celebrations at Ward Village

Ward Village is doing something special this Halloween. There will be a lot of fun activities, everyone can come in costumes, chances to win cool prizes. Perfect for the whole family! Several of the shops and restaurants will also be having Halloween specials. Todd Apo, Vice President of community and development for the Howard Hughes Corporation, joined us with all of the details!

To learn more, simply pick up a brochure at any of the Ward Village merchants or view it online at wardvillage.com/halloween.