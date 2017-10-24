Honolulu makes looking at electronic devices while crossing streets, highways illegal

Make sure you put your phones away when crossing the street.

A new city ordinance makes it illegal for pedestrians to look at electronic devices while crossing the street. The law goes into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Bill 6 (2017), CD2, FD2, was authored by Councilmember Brandon Elefante, and signed into law by Mayor Kirk Caldwell on July 27, 2017. Police have spent the past 90 days educating pedestrians of the new law.

First-time violators can receive a fine from $15-$35. The range goes up to $35-$75 for the second offense, and $75-$99 if you’re caught breaking the law a third time within one year after the first infraction.

Some of the electronic devices that are included under the new law: cell phones, text messaging devices, laptops, video games, even cameras.

You can, however, listen to music on a device and talk on your cell phone, provided that you’re not looking down at the device while doing so.

An officer said in an earlier report that bicyclists using the road need to follow traffic rules, like all drivers.

However, pedestrian laws apply for them when walking their bikes.

The law does have exceptions. You’re allowed to use your electronic device while contacting 911.

On-duty emergency responders are also allowed to view their electronic devices if the situation calls for it.