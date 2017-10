Honolulu Police reported an altercation over a victim’s property in Kalihi on School Street, Tuesday at 12:08 a.m. leaving one male shot.

The suspected male shooter fled on foot while the victim fled in a vehicle. HPD located the vehicle located empty nearby.

Officials said the suspect brandished the weapon and discharged several shots.

HPD is looking for both the suspect and the victim.

Officials have classified this incident as an attempted murder case.