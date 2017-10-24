If you have leftover medicine you’ve been wanting to get rid of, you can turn them in during the National Take Back Initiative. There will be collection sites across Hawaii.

By Published:

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin and John Callery, Assistant Special Agent in charge, DEA, Honolulu joined us in studio talk about his year’s prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, October 28.

Chin says residents can drop off tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms of medication from 10 A.M. – 2 P.M. at  various collection points on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Hilo, and Kona.

New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Having unused or expired medicine in your home increases the risk of accidental poisoning. Unused or expired medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet.

Service is free and anonymous.

Take back drop-off locations

Saturday, October 28, 2017

10am – 2pm

Kauai, Maui, Oahu, Kona, Hilo

(808) 541-1930

www.dea.gov

www.ag.hawaii.gov

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s