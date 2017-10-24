Looking for a pet-friendly Halloween event?

We have boo-tiful spot for you!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Valerie Joseph, owner of POSHD by Valerie Joseph joined us in studio to talk about “Rock, Walk and Wag” at Ward Village.

Ward Village is an incredibly pet-friendly, urban community and we always encourage pet owners to bring their furry friends,” says Joseph. “Next week Tuesday is Halloween and it’s a perfect opportunity to pamper your pet and dress them up!”

Joseph says Ward Centre merchants and the Hawaii Humane Society will be teaming up to host a pet benefit which will include all sorts of activities and a pet costume event!

It starts at 5:00 P.M. and pets and their owners can show of their best looks for a good cause. There will also be pet aura consultations, a pet treat buffet and bloody vampire sangrias!

Guests can also play the “Pet-a-Palooza Stamp Rally.” To play, you simply bring this flyer with you to Ward Centre on Halloween and hop around to our many participating retailers! Flyers can be found at all Ward Centre merchants, or print it from the @poshdhi Facebook page.

“The flyer alone automatically qualifies you for great store discounts, free activities, a red carpet keepsake photo and a chance to win a fabulous gift basket!” says Joseph.