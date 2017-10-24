Pet psychic to be featured at Ward Halloween celebration

Ward Village will have something for everyone this Halloween. Everything from costumes to treats to pet psychics!

This morning on Take 2, Dr. Jayme Jensen, owner of Shanti Kai and Todd Apo, with the Howard Hughes Corporation joined us in studio to talk about the festivities.

Apo says there’ll be something for everyone: trick-or-treating for the kids, Halloween cocktails for the adults and some spooky treats for the pets! Several Ward Centre merchants will also be hosting an array of fun activities as well as great flash sales and promotions. To find out more, guests can pick up a brochure at any Ward Village retailer or view the list online at wardvillage.com/Halloween.

“If you need any help making sure your Halloween is a chilling success, stop by our store, simply Halloween!” says Apo. “This this year, we’re located in Ward Village, at the former Sports Authority on 333 Ward Avenue and we’re open from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.”

Dr. Jensen will be there doing aura readings for pets.

“I work empathically in the pet’s energy field which means I feel what my pet clients (or human clients) are feeling,” says Jensen. “Pets have very pure energy, so it’s easy to pick up distortion in their field. I also see color fields in the aura. in fact, i often use these essences to help me see an aura. they effectively light up the aura and make it easier to read.”

Jensen will be at Sedona at Ward Centre on Thursday nights from 4:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sedona also sells a wide range of Shanti Kai essence products. She teaches aura cleansing there as well.

For more information go to: shantikai.com.