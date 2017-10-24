Police ask public for help after family discovers burglary suspect hiding in closet

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nhan Thanh Le.

The 40-year-old is wanted for a $100,000 warrant of arrest for two counts of first-degree burglary.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the victim received a video message from Le that showed him in her residence. Le is the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Then on Monday, Oct. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., the victim’s family members heard noises coming from within her bedroom. Police say family members checked the victim’s bedroom and found Le hiding in the closet.

Police were called but Le fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Le is described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send an anonymous web tip to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.