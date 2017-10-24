Public warned of danger after fire sparked by air conditioner plugged into extension cord

Fire officials are reminding the public not to use extension cords to power major appliances.

The warning comes after an air conditioning unit plugged into an extension cord caused a Kalihi apartment to up in flames.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, just after 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a building on Kaumualii Street.

A family of four was home at the time and managed to escape without injury.

Fire investigators estimate the total damage to be $279,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and HFD recommend that major appliances including air conditioners should be plugged directly into a wall outlet.

If an appliance is plugged into an extension cord, it can easily overheat and start a fire.

Many manufacturers of room air conditioners prohibit the use of extension cords.

If the manufacturer’s instructions allow extension cords, follow the instructions for the proper type.