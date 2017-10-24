Two Kakaako parks could reopen next week, more work needed at Waterfront

Two weeks ago, several Kakaako parks were closed after crews found more than a half-million dollars in damage.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority says at Kewalo Basin, crews found four corroded light poles that need to come down, along with irrigation issues.

Over at Kakaako Gateway Park, there are some broken sprinklers and grass that needs to be replanted.

Once all that’s done, those parks could reopen as soon as Monday.

HCDA says it may have to close portions of the parks later for maintenance.

But a lot more work needs to be done at Kakaako Waterfront Park.

“We’re still in a phase of trying to get the repairs done. We do have some crews doing some more minor repairs, but anything more major, we will try to figure out,” said Garett Kamemoto, HCDA community outreach officer. “We’re aiming for parks to be safe, so they might not be beautiful and pristine when we reopen it, but we know that the public really wants to use these parks.”

As we previously reported, HCDA said campers exposed the wiring, attached extension cords, and ran electricity through tents that had been illegally set up in the parks.

One tent even had air conditioning and Christmas lights.