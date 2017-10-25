Kauai inmates escape from facility during open recreation

Authorities are searching for two Kauai Community Correctional Center inmates who left the facility Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety says Joshua Kaimana Preston and Kamoelii Kolo escaped during open recreation.

They belong to the Lifetime Stand Program, a reintegration program that provides “a structured, paramilitary regimen of marching, drill exercises, physical training, education, and community outreach.”

Preston is 36 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was supposed to be released March 25, 2018.

Kolo is 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was supposed to be released May 21, 2018.

Both face an additional escape charge when they are found.

Preston and Kolo are community custody inmates, which is the lowest classification status.

If you see them, call 911.