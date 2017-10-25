Kauai inmates escape from facility during open recreation

By Published:
Joshua Kaimana Preston, left, and Kamoelii Kolo

Authorities are searching for two Kauai Community Correctional Center inmates who left the facility Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety says Joshua Kaimana Preston and Kamoelii Kolo escaped during open recreation.

They belong to the Lifetime Stand Program, a reintegration program that provides “a structured, paramilitary regimen of marching, drill exercises, physical training, education, and community outreach.”

Preston is 36 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was supposed to be released March 25, 2018.

Kolo is 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was supposed to be released May 21, 2018.

Both face an additional escape charge when they are found.

Preston and Kolo are community custody inmates, which is the lowest classification status.

If you see them, call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s