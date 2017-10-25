Kauai mayor to run for lieutenant governor

By Published: Updated:

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. has his eye on a new job.

He announced Wednesday that he’s planning to run as a Democrat for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Carvalho has served as Kauai’s mayor since 2008 and has over 17 years of experience in county service.

“For me, we’re going to run, do the right thing, and engage with the community,” he said. “I want to hear what they want to say, and put everything together, shift it to where it needs to go to make things happen. Action with aloha.”

Earlier this year, state Sen. Jill Tokuda also announced she would run for lieutenant governor.

The current seat-holder, Shan Tsutsui, said he would not run for re-election.

