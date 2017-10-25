Police commission approves Maj. Susan Ballard as next chief of police

Four Honolulu police commissioners have wrapped the last leg of the selection process for the City and County’s next chief of police.

A decision will be announced and carried via live stream here. The audio will be turned on when the commission discusses its selection.

Seven candidates are vying for the position: Thomas Aiu, Susan Ballard, Kurt Kendro, Kevin Lima, Mark Lomax, James Lowery, and Paul Putzulu.

Commissioners Cha Thompson, Eddie Flores, Loretta Sheehan, and Steven Levinson blocked off three days to space out each finalist’s interview.

Their vote must be unanimous to select a new chief.

Honolulu Police Commission chairman Max Sword recused himself from the process due to his relationship with Aiu, who is his wife’s first cousin.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.