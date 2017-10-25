Waipahu faces Pearl City in the OIA Division II championship



For the second time this season, the Waipahu Marauders will face off against the Pearl City Chargers.

This time, however, it will be to determine OIA Division II supremacy and a trip to the state football tournament.

Marauders dominated the first game with a 37-6 win against the Chargers back on Sept. 22.

Waipahu’s Alfred Failauga rushed for 243 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns on the Marauders homecoming night.

Waipahu came up short last year in the OIA D-II title game against Waialua, losing to the Bulldogs 36-35.

Pearl City finished as runner-up in the OIA title game three times in the last six years.

Kickoff for the two teams is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Hawaiian Tel FCU Field at Aloha Stadium.