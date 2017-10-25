Waipahu faces Pearl City in the OIA Division II championship

By Published:


For the second time this season, the Waipahu Marauders will face off against the Pearl City Chargers.

This time, however, it will be to determine OIA Division II supremacy and a trip to the state football tournament.

Marauders dominated the first game with a 37-6 win against the Chargers back on Sept. 22.

Waipahu’s Alfred Failauga rushed for 243 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns on the Marauders homecoming night.

Waipahu came up short last year in the OIA D-II title game against Waialua, losing to the Bulldogs 36-35.

Pearl City finished as runner-up in the OIA title game three times in the last six years.

Kickoff for the two teams is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at Hawaiian Tel FCU Field at Aloha Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s