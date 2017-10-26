Battle over illegal bed-and-breakfasts brews before city council



A battle over vacation rentals and illegal bed-and-breakfasts is brewing before the city council.

On Thursday, members of the Committee on Zoning and Housing took up four resolutions that addressed the issue.

Two want to increase regulations while the other two want to make it easier for homeowners to rent out their homes.

“I think we need to be realistic and understanding that the problem of increased homelessness as well as the lack of affordable housing is because 8,000 residential units have been taken out of the housing market for tourists,” said Councilwoman Kymberly Pine. “We also need to recognize there are legitimate uses of people’s homes where they’re just trying to survive in the home they live in. We need to somehow find a balance that addresses both of these issues.”

The debate will continue next week when the full council meets.

Council members admit cracking down on homeowners breaking the law has been difficult since it’s hard to prove that someone is breaking the rules.

But violators do get caught.

A city report published Thursday shows a homeowner was fined $50,000 for operating an illegal vacation unit in Kailua for more than a year.