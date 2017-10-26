Cool Down Drink Up



The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Taamu. The Pearl City alum is starting this weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Rich Miano: Marcus Mariota and his Motiv8 Foundation are sending 1,000 kids to the UH vs. San Diego State game at Aloha Stadium with T-shirts, food, and transportation. Shout-out to coordinator Ed Nishioka.

Sam Spangler: Sports Illustrated published a great piece on Kahuku’s football team and the school’s ability to develop athletes for the NFL. Read the article here.

Rob DeMello: Cover2 director Kim Lee dressed up as the champ for Halloween.