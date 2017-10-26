Former Sacred Hearts teacher accused of sexually assaulting students

Related Coverage Former teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting student

A former Sacred Hearts Academy teacher was indicted on charges that he sexually assaulted students.

Mario Dilello, 55, was indicted on sexual assault in the third degree and sexual assault in the fourth degree.

According to court documents, one incident occurred in May 2016 and involved a victim who was younger than 16 years old.

A second incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 19, 2017, and involved another victim who was at least 16 years old.

Both incidents, according to court documents, involved Dilello allegedly placing his hand on a student’s butt.

His bail was set at $50,000.

This is not the first time a teacher has been accused of sexual assault at the school.

In December 2014, William Plourde pleaded guilty to seven counts of third-degree sex assault. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

Plourde was a theology teacher at Sacred Hearts Academy for 29 years, and was fired after his arrest.