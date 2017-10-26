Kapiolani Medical Center provides free screenings for breast and cervical cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there is an emphasis on the importance of women’s health screenings during this month, particularly mammograms.

Kapi’olani Medical Center provides free mammograms and pap smears as the designated provider for the state’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program. This program provides free mammograms and pap smears through the Kapi’olani Women’s Center to women who meet specific criteria and have little or no medical insurance or are unable to afford the co-payment for screenings. The goal of the program, which we offer through a partnership with the Department of Health, is to reduce the mortality from breast and cervical cancer among uninsured or under-insured women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from breast and cervical cancer disproportionately occur among these women.

