Kapiolani Medical Center provides free screenings for breast and cervical cancer

By Published:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there is an emphasis on the importance of women’s health screenings during this month, particularly mammograms.
Kapi’olani Medical Center provides free mammograms and pap smears as the designated provider for the state’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program. This program provides free mammograms and pap smears through the Kapi’olani Women’s Center to women who meet specific criteria and have little or no medical insurance or are unable to afford the co-payment for screenings. The goal of the program, which we offer through a partnership with the Department of Health, is to reduce the mortality from breast and cervical cancer among uninsured or under-insured women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from breast and cervical cancer disproportionately occur among these women.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s