Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. to run for lieutenant governor

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. wants to take his years of public service and passion to the state level. Carvalho announced he plans to run for lieutenant governor in 2018. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Carvalho joined us in studio to talk about his decision to take the step to be a democratic candidate for the state’s number two job.

Carvalho says he did a lot of listening, soul searching and spiritual guidance. “Goal if elected will be to work with the governor to be a bridge between the governor and the people,” says Carvalho. “For me, we’re going to run .. do the right thing.. and engage with community. I want to hear what they want to say and put everything together, shift it to where it needs to go to make things happen action with aloha .”

Current Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui has already announced that he will not run for re-election.

State Senators Jill Tokuda and Josh Green have announced they’re running for Lt. Governor in 2018.