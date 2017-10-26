New ‘Lanai’ food court to open at Ala Moana Center

Starting Friday, you’ll have more choices of places to eat when you go to Ala Moana Center.

The mall’s newest food court, The Lanai @ Ala Moana, opens in the former Shirokiya space on Mall Level 2.

The 18,000-square-foot space will offer seating for up to 450 customers with the option to sit in a dining hall or al fresco beneath festival lighting.

Four eateries will open Friday:

Ahi & Vegetable: Fresh, high-quality tuna served in an assortment of sushi, sashimi, rolls, poke, and bentos with a side of salad or rice. Cooked foods include teriyaki chicken and beef, grilled fish (ahi and salmon), and more.

We’re told HiTEA Cafe will not officially open Friday, but owner Michael Huo was on-site to oversee preparations and says the restaurant should open soon.

He says his cafe will initially offer “fresh-squeezed juice, fresh fruit bubble drinks, fresh tea, a lot of different types of smoothies” with food items to be served at a later date.

Huo says he’s excited for the “success of the business, serving the community, serving the customers, tourists and locals alike.”

Additional eateries will open later this year:

Agave & Vine: Hand-crafted cocktails, tequila, wine, and craft beers.

Exotic food and smoothies. HiTEA Cafe: This Maui-based eatery offers freshly prepared stir-fry dishes with a mix of shrimp, meat, and vegetables, along with fresh fruit juices, smoothies, and tea.

Teppanyaki Farmer: An open kitchen concept where customers can watch their meal being prepared with locally available, farm-fresh products.

Regular dining hours will Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.