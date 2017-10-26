NOH Place Like Home: Kauai High School

Kauai High School is home of the Red Raiders.

Founded in 1914, it was the first ever high school on the island and the fifth for what was then the U.S. territory of Hawaii.

The first day of school was just over a month after the outbreak of World War I. Only seven were in attendance that year, and just one remained and graduated.

It wasn’t until 1919 that a graduating class reached triple digits.

The Leo Club is among the many clubs and activities that the school prides itself on. Sponsored by the Kauai Lions Club, it provides students a chance to serve the community with countless events and charitable fundraisers throughout the calendar year.

In regards to football, the Red Raiders are flying high, having secured the programs 30th KIF Championship since 1944.

It’s the fifth under head coach Derek Borrero in two different stints on the sideline dating back to 2007.

Notable Kauai alumni include Major League Baseball brothers Tyler and Kirby Yates, and U.S. chart-topping musical artist Glenn Medeiros.