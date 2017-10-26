On the Road: Mililani head coach Rod York



Mililani Trojans have a bye week before facing the Kahuku Red Raiders.

Head coach Rod York says, “Looking at the film over and over again, you just realize how good Kahuku is. We tried our best to simulate their offense and defensively, just their blitz packages and working on our protection schemes. It’s tough all the way around.”

Last week, Rob DeMello said the game against Waianae would be a little closer. It wasn’t. The Trojans beat the Seariders 42-6.

“He don’t know nothing about football. Nothing about football. Just report it, brother,” York said with a chuckle.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Aloha Stadium.