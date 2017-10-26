Police commission chair: ‘Healing at HPD can now begin’

Honolulu is waking up to a new day and so is the Honolulu Police Department, which will soon be under the direction of a new leader.

Maj. Susan Ballard was announced as the new chief of HPD, its first ever woman police chief.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Police Commission chairman Max Sword joined us in studio to talk about next steps before Ballard formally takes the post.

Although Sword did not participate in the final interviews with the seven finalists, he talked about what made Maj. Ballard a solid choice for the future of HPD to win back the trust of this community.

Back in November, Oahu residents voted to give the commission greater authority to suspend or dismiss a chief and to make sure the department and its officers live up to the highest standards.

Sword says the commission is looking forward to working with the new chief and hopes the department and the community can begin to heal.