Primo Popcorn: Banana Cream Pie, Lychee sorbet, etc.

By Published:

Looking for a change of pace?  Banana Cream Pie will slow the world down just enough for you to say, ahhhh.  This specialty chocolate covered popcorn is one of Primo Popcorn’s corner stone items.  If you’re getting ready for the holiday gift giving season, look for this one as a holiday favorite.

Howzit brah, eh brah …….. HOBU!  Just another fun pidgin item from Pidgin Overdrive.

Lychee Sorbet on a Stik!  Sweet lychee just like you freshly picked it from the tree.

Check out all their fun stuff at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s